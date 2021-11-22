Minister orders stern action in MCH incident

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

22 November 2021 01:02 IST

Directive to re-examine security contract

Health Minister Veena Goerge has directed the Superintendent of the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Thiruvananthapuram, to take strict action to ensure that cases of security staff attacking caregivers are not repeated in the hospital.

The security staff at the hospital allegedly assaulted a patient’s caregiver in the hospital on Friday. A case has been registered and the private agency handling the security arrangements has suspended the accused staff. The Minister has also directed the Superintendent to have a re-look at the contract with the private agency and cancel the contract, if needed. As per the current arrangements, the security staff at the hospital, contracted through the agency, were not reporting to the Security Officer at the hospital. Henceforth, all security staff has to report to the Officer. Adequate training also has to be provided before deploying them, said the Minister.

Chirayinkeezh-native Arundev, who was a caregiver for his grandmother, was allegedly attacked by three security staff at the hospital on Friday. Visuals of him being attacked and dragged inside the waiting room had gone viral on social media. He was not allowed to enter even after he had shown his pass to the security staff. This was the second case of security personnel at the MCH in a week. The SHRC has also ordered a probe into the alleged assault.