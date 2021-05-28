Minister orders restoration of dialysis at medical college

KANNUR

28 May 2021 22:26 IST

Service suspended after water treatment plant develops snag

Health Minister Veena George has intervened to restore the dialysis service, which was hindered due to a failure of the water treatment plant at the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital.

Several patients visit the hospital for dialysis every day. However, the service was suspended on Thursday morning after problems emerged in the water treatment plant. Replacing the age-old water treatment plant has been a long-pending demand.

The Minister said that the current problem was a filter membrane malfunction. The technicians would have to come from Ernakulam, she clarified.

Ms. George said District Collector T.V. Subhash would ensure that the operation of the plant was restored immediately.

“The problem will be fixed immediately. At the same time, COVID patients who require dialysis treatment are being treated continuously,” she said, adding that this was possible with the help of an independent small reverse osmosis plant.

She said that some dialysis patients were referred to Taliparamba and Payyannur taluk hospitals.

There were 20 dialysis machines operating 24 hours a day, including for those who needed regular dialysis and those who came to the OP for emergency dialysis. In addition, two machines worked exclusively for COVID patients, she said.