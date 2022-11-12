Minister launches ‘One Million Goal-2022’ project

Ports Minister Ahammad Devarkovil on Friday launched the ‘One Million Goal-2022’ project initiated by the Kozhikode District Sports Council to offer special football coaching to children in 72 selected centers in the district. Training will be imparted to children between the ages of 10 and 12. According to the Sports Council functionaries, the project is part of celebrating the upcoming FIFA World Cup. On completion of the training sessions, 100 talented youngsters would be selected for intensive football coaching, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT