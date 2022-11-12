Minister launches ‘One Million Goal-2022’ project

The Hindu Bureau
November 11, 2022 22:56 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Ports Minister Ahammad Devarkovil on Friday launched the ‘One Million Goal-2022’ project initiated by the Kozhikode District Sports Council to offer special football coaching to children in 72 selected centers in the district. Training will be imparted to children between the ages of 10 and 12. According to the Sports Council functionaries, the project is part of celebrating the upcoming FIFA World Cup. On completion of the training sessions, 100 talented youngsters would be selected for intensive football coaching, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Kerala

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app