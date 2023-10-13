Minister launches new gender-neutral uniform for IHRD-run engg. colleges

October 13, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu formally launched the gender-neutral uniform that has been introduced in the nine engineering colleges functioning under the Institute of Human Resources Development (IHRD) on Friday.

Dr. Bindu presented the first set of uniforms, comprising light blue shirts and black pants, to first-year B.Tech students Mohammed Adil and Chaithanya Raghunath at the function held at the College of Engineering, Attingal.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Bindu said the reform marked a fresh start in the Higher Education department’s efforts to ensure gender justice and equality in colleges in the State. Gender-neutral uniforms, she added, were a small step towards ending all forms of discrimination on campuses. The shift in dressing styles from being beauty-oriented to one dictated by comfort was bound to reduce the level of inequality among students.

“The concept of gender equality should be embedded in the learning process at all levels. The uniform, irrespective of whether the person who dons is male, female or transgender, will symbolise the progressive change of gender equality,” the Minister added.

O.S. Ambika, MLA, presided over the function. Attingal municipal chairpersons S. Kumari, IHRD director V.A. Arun Kumar, and college Principal Vrinda V. Nair also participated in the function.

