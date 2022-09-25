Minister inaugurates seminar against drug abuse

Nandakumar T 6656
September 25, 2022 20:35 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Speakers at a seminar organised in connection with World Pharmacists’ Day in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday highlighted the key role to be played by pharmacists and chemists in ridding Kerala of the scourge of drug abuse. General Education Minister V. Sivankutty inaugurated the seminar held under the auspices of the All Kerala Chemists and Druggists Association, Kerala, Janamaithri Police, Karamana, and the John Enoch College of Pharmacy. Ward councillor Karamana Ajith, Drugs Controller P.M. Jayan and College Pricipal Archana V.J. were present. Students and teachers, police personnel and association members also took out a rally from Karamana to create awareness of the dangers of drug abuse and took a pledge.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app