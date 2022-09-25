Minister inaugurates seminar against drug abuse

Speakers at a seminar organised in connection with World Pharmacists’ Day in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday highlighted the key role to be played by pharmacists and chemists in ridding Kerala of the scourge of drug abuse. General Education Minister V. Sivankutty inaugurated the seminar held under the auspices of the All Kerala Chemists and Druggists Association, Kerala, Janamaithri Police, Karamana, and the John Enoch College of Pharmacy. Ward councillor Karamana Ajith, Drugs Controller P.M. Jayan and College Pricipal Archana V.J. were present. Students and teachers, police personnel and association members also took out a rally from Karamana to create awareness of the dangers of drug abuse and took a pledge.

