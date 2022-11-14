Milma milk prices likely to go up soon

November 14, 2022 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Milma milk prices are likely to go up soon in the State. A two-member panel appointed by the Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (Milma) has reportedly observed that a hike is essential to cover the loss faced by dairy farmers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Milma will hand over the report to Minister for Animal Husbandry J. Chinchurani on Tuesday.

‘’The committee found that, when compared to the production cost, farmers are facing a loss of ₹8.57 per litre. This is the amount needed for them to break even,’‘ Milma chairman K.S. Mani said. ‘’We will present the findings to the government, seeking an appropriate decision on them,’‘ Mr. Mani said.

Panel members

The panel which consisted of faculty members of the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) and the Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) had submitted its report to the Milma on Sunday. The Milma board which met in Palakkad on Monday discussed the findings and entrusted the Chairman, Milma, with holding discussions with the government.

Trending

On reports that Milma had decided to recommend a hike between ₹6 to ₹10 per litre, Mr. Mani denied that the Milma board had formally taken such a decision.

Milma had last hiked the price of milk in September 2019. The per-litre price had gone up by ₹4 then.