Migrant worker admits to setting train on fire, say police

June 02, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - KANNUR

A 40-year-old migrant worker from West Bengal has admitted to setting the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express on fire at the Kannur railway station.

The train, which arrived at the station at 11.06 p.m. on Wednesday, was parked at the eighth yard near the third platform. Fire was noticed in the third bogie from the rear around 1.30 a.m. on Thursday. The bogie was completely gutted. No one sustained injuries.

Northern Region Inspector General of Police Neeraj Kumar Gupta told mediapersons in Kannur on Friday that Prasoonjith Sikdar, 40, a native of North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal, who was in police custody, was behind the crime.

Mr. Gupta said the accused worked as a waiter in Kolkata, Mumbai, and Delhi. He came to Kerala a few days ago and reached Kannur on foot from Thalassery three days ago.

In his statement to the police, the accused said he set the coach on fire after he was angry at not being allowed to take alms. He admitted that the fire was lit in the train with a matchstick.

Mr. Gupta said the police had not yet found any evidence of petrol or diesel being used and the investigation was progressing. No evidence had been found linking the incident to the Elathur train fire. The IG said such matters could be ascertained only after interrogation.

The accused was suffering from mental stress and this led to the crime. The police were investigating whether only one person was behind the crime, he added.

Meanwhile, a team of the Kerala Police is in Kolkata to verify the information provided by the accused and for further investigation.

A team headed by Kannur City Inspector Biju Prakash reached Kolkata and were collecting details of the accused.

The team will also investigate if the suspect had any terror links.

