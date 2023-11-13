MGU to roll out only four year courses for graduation from next year

November 13, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Having completed the first phase of preparations for starting the four-year degree programmes in the next academic year, Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, here on Monday kickstarted the works to formulate syllabi for the new study programmes.

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu inaugurated a five-day workshop on syllabus drafting at various centres. The workshop, to be attended by the Board of Studies members of undergraduate programmes, Board of Studies chairmen of postgraduate programmes, faculty representatives, and subject experts from outside, will begin with study classes and discussions on the new curriculum for the first couple of days.

The remaining three days are completely reserved for syllabus formation. Following these workshops, the Board of Studies will submit the draft syllabus on the study programmes to the university before December 15. These drafts will be subjected to scrutiny by screening committees concerned, which will evaluate whether these drafts follow the guidelines of Outcome Based Learning (Outcome Based Learning) and the rules of the University Committee. The committee will also consider the views of outside experts in various related fields. The final approval will be given after the university committee and the Board of Studies of the subject concerned make necessary modifications on the draft.

According to C.T. Aravinda Kumar, vice chancellor in-charge, MGU, the varsity will be offering only four-year programmes for graduation from the next year onwards. “These programmes are being designed to be student-friendly and will be implemented after addressing existing deficiencies in syllabus, conduct of course and examination, awarding of certificates etc.,’’ he said.

The basic framework of arrangements including the syllabus would be completed by January next year so that the admission process could begin in April, he added.

Under the new course structure, a student enrolled in a course can shift the study programme, college, and even the university subject to certain conditions. To facilitate this transition, 10% additional seats will be introduced in the second year of a course. Students who have secured certain credits in the seventh semester will be able to graduate with an Honours Degree.

Biju Pushpan, a member of the varsity Syndicate tasked with implementing the new course structure, said a special information technology framework would be set up in the university to ensure timely completion of the preparations. In the new system, programmes can be organised in accordance with the interest and expertise of teachers and implemented with the approval of the Board of Studies.

The colleges may also present such courses as their signature programmes, which can be up to 20% of their overall study programmes.

