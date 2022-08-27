MGU joins hands with Kochi Corporation

ADVERTISEMENT

The Centre for Urban Studies (CUS) under the Mahatma Gandhi University has entered into an agreement with the Kochi Corporation that seeks to enhance interaction among city administrators, researchers, and students in academia.

An official statement said the agreement would facilitate collaborative projects among the Centre for Heritage, Environment and Development (C-HED), the research and development wing of the civic body, and CUS in emerging urban domains.

A primary objective of the understanding is to further the institution's engagements with specific frames such as urban ecology, geography, planning, political ecology, and urban spatiality. It will also help researchers and planners holistically link urban research environments and upcoming projects.

A memorandum of understanding on the association was signed between Mayor M. Anilkumar and MGU Registrar B. Prakash Kumar. MGU Vice Chancellor Sabu Thomas, C-HED Director Rajan Chedambath, and CUS Director Mathew A. Varghese were present.