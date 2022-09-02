Merger of LSG departments will ensure better service: Minister

Minister releases logo

Special Correspondent Thiruvananthapuram
September 02, 2022 00:05 IST

The merger of common services under the Local Self Government department will ensure better and speedier service delivery, Rural Development Minister M.V.Govindan said here on Thursday.

Speaking after releasing the logo of the integrated service platform, he said the merger of common services, a landmark reform, was made possible through the efforts of officials and employees. He hailed the employees for their untiring efforts to improve the quality of service.

Additional Chief Secretary (LSG) Sarada Muraleedharan who presided over the function, received the logo from the Minister. Principal Secretary, Sharmila May John, Principal Director M.G. Rajamanikyam and Executive Director, Kudumbasree Jaffer Malik were among those present.

