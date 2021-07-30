Meet for lake conservation on Aug. 10

KOLLAM

30 July 2021 07:28 IST

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission will convene a high-level meeting on August 10 to take steps to protect Ashtamudi Lake from pollution.

A decision in this regard was taken by commission member V.K. Beenakumari after visiting the stretch of the lake near the Kollam KSRTC bus stand on Thursday.

The commission has also instructed the officials concerned to clean the canal that routes plastic waste to the lake.

