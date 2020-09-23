Medical aspirants get fake calls offering admission

Thrissur

23 September 2020 23:55 IST

Career consultant cautions against responding to overtures

As medical aspirants are awaiting the NEET results, which are expected in the second week of October, their parents are getting many fraudulent calls offering assured admission to MBBS and other professional courses.

K. Gireeshan of Poonkunnam, one of the parents from Thrissur, says he has been getting at least 5-6 calls, WhatsApp messages and text messages daily regarding admission after the NEET exam.

“Parents and students must be careful against such fake calls. The admission to MBBS in the States and All India quota including government, private and deemed to be universities/colleges are based on NEET ranks. Nobody can manipulate the rank for giving admission to ineligible candidates as suggested by agents. Never rely on seat offering agencies,” says Dr.T.P.Sethumadhavan, education and career consultant.

The national level NEET counselling is through www.mcc.nic.in under the guidance of the Directorate General of Health Services. The State level counselling will be done through the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations.