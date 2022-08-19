Mattanur municipal polls on Saturday

Over 38,800 people to cast vote

Staff Reporter KANNUR
August 19, 2022 22:37 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 38,811 people will cast vote in the Mattanur municipal election to be held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Sectoral officers received the electronic voting machines and election materials at Mattanur HSS on Friday afternoon and delivered them at the polling booths. General observer R. Kirti supervised the procedure.

There are 35 polling booths, and a total of 111 candidates are in the fray. The new governing council will take office on September 11.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Election identity card, passport, driving licence, PAN card, Aadhaar card, SSLC book with photo, and passbook with photo issued by a nationalised bank can be used as identification documents for voting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
regional elections

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app