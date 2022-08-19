Mattanur municipal polls on Saturday

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 38,811 people will cast vote in the Mattanur municipal election to be held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Sectoral officers received the electronic voting machines and election materials at Mattanur HSS on Friday afternoon and delivered them at the polling booths. General observer R. Kirti supervised the procedure.

There are 35 polling booths, and a total of 111 candidates are in the fray. The new governing council will take office on September 11.

Election identity card, passport, driving licence, PAN card, Aadhaar card, SSLC book with photo, and passbook with photo issued by a nationalised bank can be used as identification documents for voting.