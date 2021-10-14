Mathews Mar Severios Metropolitan to be enthroned as Catholicos of East on Friday

The enthronement of Mathews Mar Severios Metropolitan as the Malankara Metropolitan at a function held at Parumala on Thursday.

PATHANAMTHITTA

14 October 2021 21:59 IST

The 57th meeting of the Malankara Syrian Christian Association, held at Parumala here on Thursday, ratified its decision to enthrone Mathews Mar Severios Metropolitan as the next Catholicos of East and the Supreme Head of the Church.

Senior Metropolitan Kuriakose Mar Cleemis made the formal announcement regarding the election of the Metropolitan at the venue of the meeting. Following this, he was formally invited to the throne of the Catholicos and took charge as the Malankara Metropolitan.

His enthronement as the Catholicos of East will be held at the Parumala church on Friday. The ceremony will begin with the morning prayers at 6.30 a.m, followed by the Holy Mass.

All metropolitans in the church will attend the ordination service. In view of the COVID-19 protocol, the public will not be permitted to attend the function.

The event will be followed by a meeting to felicitate the Catholicos, to be attended by the heads of various churches.

Mathews Mar Severios Metropolitan was governing full-time the Diocese of Kandanad-West, besides holding the additional responsibility of the Dioceses of Malabar from July 2019 and Idukki from December 2019, as Metropolitan-in-charge. Having served as the Secretary of the Episcopal Synod for long, he also became the Assistant to the Catholicos and Malankara Metropolitan of the Church and the Vice-President of the Orthodox Theological Seminary.

Born to Mattathil Cheriyan Anthrayose – Mariamma couple at Vazhoor on on 12 February 1949, the Metropolitan pursued his BD Degree from the Orthodox Theological Seminary and was ordained a deacon in 1976 and to priesthood in 1978. he was consecrated to Episcopacy on 30 April 1991.