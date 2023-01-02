ADVERTISEMENT

Marari beach fest concludes

January 02, 2023 07:32 am | Updated 07:32 am IST - ALAPPUZHA

The festival was organised jointly by Mararikulam North grama panchayat and District Tourism Promotion Council

The Hindu Bureau

After the COVID-19-induced crisis, the tourism sector in the State is making great strides, Minister for Cooperation and Culture V.N. Vasavan has said.

He was inaugurating the valedictory function of the first-ever Marari beach fest at Mararikulam.

Mr. Vasan said the pandemic had crippled the tourism sector. “After the tumultuous time, the sector has made a remarkable bounce back. Responsible tourism has helped to create a lot of jobs. It ensured social and cultural progress of society,” the Minister said.

The festival was organised jointly by Mararikulam North grama panchayat and District Tourism Promotion Council. P.P. Chitharanjan, MLA, presided. Responsible Tourism coordinator K. Rupeshkumar, Mararikulam North grama panchayat president K. Sudarsanabai K. and others spoke.

