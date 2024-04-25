Mannarkkad court tells police to file case against Anvar over DNA remarks

April 25, 2024 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Judicial First Class Magistrate Court at Mannarkkad has directed the police to register a case against P.V. Anvar, MLA, in connection with his damning remarks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Anvar, during an electioneering speech at Edathanattukara for Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate A. Vijayaraghavan, had raised doubts about the family lineage of Mr. Gandhi.

The Nilambur MLA wanted Mr. Gandhi’s DNA to be tested as he doubted if the latter really belonged to the Nehru family. Mr. Anvar had gone on to say that Mr. Gandhi had degenerated to the level of a third-rate citizen and was not qualified to carry his surname.

Mr. Anvar’s remarks evoked strong protests from the Congress. Biju Noel, a lawyer at the High Court, filed a private complaint at the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Mannarkkad.

The court asked the station house officer (SHO) of Nattukal Police Station to file a case and to investigate under CrPC 156 (3).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.