Manjeri case tests negative; 23 in Malappuram on Nipah contact list

September 15, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

Health officials in the district heaved a sigh of relief when a suspected Nipah patient currently under treatment at Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri, tested negative on Friday.

However, 23 persons from the district were found to be on the contact list of those who reached Iqraa Hospital, Kozhikode, where the deceased Nipah patient was treated.

District Medical Officer R. Renuka said here on Friday that those on the contact list were from Kondotty, Omanur, Edavanna, and Neduva. Officials at the Nipah control cell contacted them and advised quarantine. Health officials in their respective regions will monitor them.

“Those on the Nipah contact list should strictly remain at home and should avoid contact with other family members. If they develop any symptoms, they should contact health officials,” said Dr. Renuka.

She added that the incubation period of Nipah virus could last from four days up to 21 days. “Usually it is four to 14 days. But it can be up to three weeks,” she said.

Initial Nipah symptoms include fever, headaches, muscle pain, cough, vomiting and breathlessness. If the infected person has symptoms of respiratory difficulty, then the chances of spread are more.

Dr. Renuka said those who came in contact with infected persons should quarantine themselves and inform the Health department. They should ensure daily communication with health officials and should seek treatment only in accordance with the advice of health officials.

Those in quarantine will get psychological counselling from experts at 7593843625. Dr. Renuka said people should use N-95 masks as a protective measure.

