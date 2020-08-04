Mangalam, Kanhirapuzha dam shutters opened as rain intensifies

Palakkad

04 August 2020 00:00 IST

Heavy rain forecast in Palakkad and neighbouring districts

Monsoon rain intensified in Palakkad district on Monday, and an orange alert was declared for Tuesday. The district got 211.4 mm rain in 24 hours till Monday morning.

Heavy rain has been forecast widely across Palakkad and neighbouring districts in the next few days. Three shutters of Mangalam and Kanhirapuha dams were raised on Monday.

While Thrithala got 43 mm rain, Ottapalam got 38.4 mm, Kollangode 34.8 mm, Alathur 32.2 mm, Pattambi 27.4 mm, Palakkad 25.6 mm, and Parambikulam 10 mm. However, rain spared Chittur and Mannarkkad.

Advertising

Advertising

The catchment areas of major dams in the district got heavy rain, raising the water level by one metre. While the Malampuzha dam recorded a water level of 106.09 metres, Chulliyar dam recorded 143.18 metres, Kanhirapuzha dam 93.02 metres, Pothundi dam 97.94 metres, Mangalam dam 76.77 metres, Walayar dam 196.65 metres, and Meenkara dam 153.04 metres.

Police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel remained on alert as landslips were feared at some places.

Traffic on the Nelliyampathy-Nemmara road was disrupted for a few hours after uprooted trees fell on the road.