Manchester City’s Onam greetings in Malayalam goes viral

August 31, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

An Instagram post by English Premier League club Manchester City extending Onam greetings in Malayalam has gone viral and gladdened the club’s fan base in Kerala.

The social media post features an image of superstar Erling Haaland in a blue jersey biting into a pappadam, with the background showing two houseboats lined up close to a green plot with coconut trees. The 23-year-old Haaland, a Norwegian who plays as a striker for Manchester City, is rated as one of the world’s best footballers.

Kerala Tourism reposted the image on Facebook, saying “The team with 32 major honours in the English Premier League wishes all Malayalis a happy Onam. Manchester City has quite a dedicated Malayali following all over the world.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Manchester City is among the world’s top football clubs; they have dedicated followers in Kerala as well. The Instagram picture is a token of the club’s gratitude to us,” said Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas.

Five months ago, another football club, Chelsea FC, also praised Kerala as a place of remarkable beauty. Its post featuring a virtual tour of Alappuzha went viral and invited appreciation from football fans across the world.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.