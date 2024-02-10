Man trampled to death by elephant in Wayanad

February 10, 2024 09:07 am | Updated 09:13 am IST - KALPETTA:

A man was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Chaligaddha near Kattikulam in Wayanad district on Saturday, February 10, 2024.

The deceased has been identified as Aji,45, of Panachi at Chaligaddha under the Begur Forest range in the North Wayanad forest division. According to officials, Aji was attacked by a radio-collared wild elephant translocated from Karnataka.

Meanwhile, Wayanad Subcollector and revenue divisional officer Vishal Sagar Bharath imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in certain divisions of the Mananthavady municipality after the elephant triggered panic among residents in Kurukkan moola, Kuruva,,Kadankolly and Payyampally areas.

Minister to hold meeting

Minister for Forest and Wildlife, A.K. Saseendran said in Kozhikode that a high-level meeting of officials would be held to take stock of the situation. He urged the local people to cooperate with the department to address the issue.

