Man tested negative dies

KOLLAM

08 July 2020 23:30 IST

A 65-year-old COVID-19 patient from Kayamkulam who was undergoing treatment at Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Parippally, died on Wednesday.

He was admitted to the MCH on June 28 from a private hospital after testing positive. His swab test on July 6 came out negative, and he was being treated for cardiac, stroke and renal problems. He was put on ventilator support at the respiratory ICU, and was given plasma therapy and administered emergency medicine Tocilizumab. Sixteen of his family members tested positive while 55 staff members of the private hospital were asked to go under quarantine.

