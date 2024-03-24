ADVERTISEMENT

Man sets himself ablaze at police station in Palakkad

March 24, 2024 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 30-year-old man tried to end his life by setting himself on fire at Alathur Police Station in the district on Sunday afternoon.

Rajesh from Kavassery near Alathur, reached the police station around 1.30 p.m. and attempted self-immolation after dousing himself in kerosene. He was admitted to a hospital with severe burns.

Rajesh had been summoned by the police in connection with a harassment complaint filed by a woman in the morning. The complaint was settled at the police station, and both parties were sent home. However, Rajesh returned to the station after dousing himself in kerosene, and set himself on fire.

The police said they tried to douse the fire, but he sustained severe burn injuries. The Police rushed him to the Taluk Hospital.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline of Maithri – 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre – 0495-2760000 and Direction Interventions System for Health Awareness (DISHA) – 1056.)

