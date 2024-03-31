Man held on charge of vandalising memorials in Kannur

March 31, 2024 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - Kannur

The police detained a 55-year-old man, Shaji Anayatt, from Padinjarekkara, Chala, on charge of defacing the final resting places of four prominent Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] leaders at Payamabalam in Kannur.

According to the Kannur Town police, Anayatt, described as a ragpicker, allegedly poured the contents of a soft drink bottle onto the memorials. His arrest came after a thorough interrogation. The police have registered a case against him under Sections 153 and 297 of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to provocation with intent to cause riot and trespassing on burial places respectively.

The incident, which occurred on Thursday, sparked outrage among local residents and within political circles. However, the authorities clarified that the accused had no ties with any political factions.

