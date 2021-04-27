Man held on charge of cultivating ganja

KANNUR

27 April 2021 23:43 IST

The excise department has arrested a person on the charge of cultivating ganja plants in the backyard of his house in Panoor municipality. Personnel from the Kuthuparamba excise department arrested Pokkom Mangalat Arvindakshan, who was allegedly growing ganja under the guise of vegetable cultivation.

A total of 71 ganja plants, which were six months old, were seized from the premises.

