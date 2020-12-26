Man hacked to death by wife’s relatives near Palakkad

Aneesh

PALAKKAD

26 December 2020 16:31 IST

: In a brutal murder involving the false pride and honour of caste and family, a young man belonging to a backward caste was hacked to death by his wife’s father and uncle at Thenkurissi near here on Friday, the Christmas day.

Aneesh aka Apu, 27, son of Arumughan from Ilamandam, was returning from a shop along with his brother Arun when the attack took place around 6.30 p.m.

The attackers reportedly came on a bike and felled Aneesh with an iron rod before hacking him with a long blade. He suffered wounds on the neck and legs, and died on the way to hospital.

Police arrested Aneesh’s father-in-law Prabhu Kumar and wife’s uncle Suresh in connection with the murder. Police said they were being questioned.

Aneesh, a painting worker from Viswakarma community, had married Haritha belonging to Pillai community three months ago. They were long-time friends, and they registered their marriage resisting the opposition from Haritha’s family.

Aneesh’s father Arumughan and brother Arun said that they lived under constant threat from Prabhu Kumar, who had allegedly threatened to finish him off in three months.

They said the police had ignored their complaint against Prabhu Kumar. V.K. Sreekandan, MP, criticized the police for their failure. He said if the police had acted in time on the complaint, the murder could have been prevented.

National Confederation of Human Rights Organisations (NCHRO) district president K. Karthikeyan demanded strong action against the culprits. He said stringent action was needed to prevent recurrence of such incidents.