Kerala

Man drowns in pool in Kasaragod

Staff ReporterAugust 11, 2022 21:37 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 21:37 IST

KASARAGOD: A 25-year-old man drowned in a pool in front of the Kalanad Lower Primary School here on Thursday. The body was fished out after an hour-long search.

Yasiri, son of Shareef, of Ayyangol Road at Kalanad, had gone missing while bathing with his friends in the pool on Thursday.

Yasir, an expatriate, and had returned recently. It is suspected that he suffered a heart attack while taking bath. The body was shifted to Kasaragod General Hospital mortuary.

