Kerala

Man arrested on charge of fraud

Special Correspondent KOCHI July 18, 2022 01:58 IST
A man who allegedly duped a woman of ornaments and cash after convincing her of holding a pooja to avoid curses on her family, was arrested by the Ernakulam Rural police on Sunday.

Rajan, 48, of Kolencherry was arrested by the Vadakkekara police. He and another person allegedly told the woman that something bad would happen to her son who was working abroad and suggested poojas to overcome the curses.

They convinced her to give her gold chain, rings and a sum of ₹1,400, on the promise that the jewellery would be returned after the pooja. The woman approached the police after they refused to return the jewellery.

