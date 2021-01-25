Man accused of raping minor girl

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

25 January 2021 00:32 IST

The Kadinamkulam police have registered a case under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against a youth for allegedly raping a minor girl during multiple instances since August last.

According to the police, the accused, a 30-year old man, allegedly raped the victim, who is his neighbour, after threatening to circulate a compromising picture.

The victim has been found to be two-months pregnant during medical examination.

The police have intensified the search for the accused, who has been absconding, after a magistrate recorded the victim’s statement.