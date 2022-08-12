Malabar river fest has emerged as a signature event: Minister

Government has granted ₹20 lakh to support event

Staff Reporter Kozhikode
August 12, 2022 21:10 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas on Friday said the Malabar River Fest giving prominence to white-water kayaking had emerged as a signature event in the country to take advantage of the rapidly growing adventure tourism sector.

Speaking after opening the eighth edition of the festival at Pulikkayam in Kodenchery panchayat in Kozhikode, Mr. Riyas said the Tourism department was making efforts to grab international attention to the adventure tourism sector. He said all possibilities would be explored, considering the increasing number of tourists to such spots.

On the State government’s support to the festival, Mr. Riyas said financial aid of ₹20 lakh had been sanctioned. “It will definitely be a boost to promote the event to further heights,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Thiruvambady MLA Linto Joseph presided over the inaugural event. District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy, Kodenchery panchayat president Alex Thomas, Koduvally block panchayat president Babu Kalathoor, and Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society chief executive officer Binu Kuriakose were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app