Making shoes for men of ‘tall order’

C.V. Vijayan at his shoe-making unit in Thrissur. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

March 26, 2022 18:09 IST

Thrissur shoemaker C.V. Vijayan specialises in fashioning plus-size footwear

C.V. Vijayan runs a small footwear shop at Olari, near Thrissur. But do not judge the establishment by its size as the people coming here are not that ‘small’. In fact, they are six-footers and above. Mr. Vijayan’s Jaya Leather Works is a shoe shop for men of ‘tall order’ in their demand for footwear size.

Like Shibu of Thumboormozhi of Athbhutha Dweepu movie fame who is 6 ft 10 inches. He had approached several shops for a shoe of the right size. Finally, he found Mr. Vijayan who had been an instructor of a shoe/bag manufacturing unit under an MSME in Thrissur for 36 years. Mr. Vijayan says his tallest client is P.M. Kamaruddhin of Pavaratty, who is 7 ft two inches, also an actor in the movie.

“I have noticed tall people finding it difficult to get footwear of their required size. Tall people from across the State started coming in search of big shoes to my shop when a photo of Shibu and Kamaruddhin in my shoes appeared in a newspaper after the release of Adbutha Dweepu,” recalls Mr. Vijayan.

He says making big shoes, however, is not a very profitable business. “We may need separate tailor-made moulds for each of them. So, shops rarely keep such extra-size shoes,” Vijayan points out. “The biggest shoes I have made are for Kamaruddhin, which are the size of 16. I can make shoes of any size,” he says confidently.

Footwear-making has been the family trade of Mr. Vijayan. His grandfather, father and father’s brother were in the same field. Mr. Vijayan, a prize-winning painter during his school days, was hired by a fabric designer unit in Thrissur at a young age. However, he joined a leather works training course conducted by the Central government at the age of 18. Later, he became the instructor of shoe and bag making in the same institute.

Though he suffered a stroke two years ago, Mr. Vijayan is back to his shop now. He has named his establishment after his wife. Apart from the extra-size footwear, he also makes special shoes for the differently abled.