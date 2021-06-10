Maharaja’s College to enhance industry linkage

KOCHI

Stepping up internal revenue generation, improving amenities also priorities of new governing council of the only govt. college in autonomous sector in Kerala

Enhancement of community and industry linkages and stepping up internal revenue generation along with basic amenities figure top among the priorities of the new governing council at the autonomous Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam.

“Government funding of over ₹60 crore in the past five years had helped in improving the infrastructure of the only government college in the autonomous sector in the State considerably. Our focus would be on to enhance the internal quality quotient in various areas in the coming months,” said N. Ramakanthan, chairman of the governing council.

Extension activities

The gaps in the extension activities would be taken up in the first phase. “We could foster linkages with the Kochi Corporation and participate in the community-building programmes. With the State government giving a major push for knowledge economy, the college has to enter into joint programmes with the industry by identifying its needs and providing skilled human resources,” said Prof (Retd.) Ramakanthan.

Stating that the peer team appointed by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council had pointed out the need to step up internal revenue generation, the chairman of the governing council said that efforts would be made to tap the corporate social responsibility fund of Central and State public sector units and private sector for the overall development of the institution. “We have plans to market the immense potential of the prestigious Zoology museum on the campus by promoting educational tours involving school and college students from across the country,” he said.

Illegal entry

Prof. Ramakanthan said that the presence of anti-social elements on the campus after the college hours needed to be curtailed as such illegal entry had often resulted in damage to the infrastructural assets of the college. “We would seek the support of enforcement agencies in checking the menace,” he said.

The governing council will also address the shortcomings in basic common amenities such as washrooms. Other proposed plans include increasing the research output; improved management information system; survey to identify the digital gap among the students; and better support for transgender students on the campus.