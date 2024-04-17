LSGD clarifies order regarding NOC from Pollution Control Board for renewal of trade licence

April 17, 2024 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Local Self Government department (LSGD) has made it clear that not all commercial establishments need to produce no objection certificate (NOC) from the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) for annual renewal of licence from local bodies.

The department issued the clarification after some local bodies reportedly demanded the same from all commercial establishments which applied for renewal of licence.

Bulk generators

As per an order issued earlier this year, bulk waste generators, including factories, industries and commercial establishments, need to have arrangements for solid waste processing attached to their facilities. The department had also issued new guidelines for bulk waste generators in handling waste. All the local bodies are required to classify bulk waste generators within their area, as per the Solid Waste Management Rules 2016. The rules stipulate that any establishment which produces an average of 100 kg of waste material a day can be classified as a bulk waste generator.

The bulk generators should have container facilities for segregated storage of biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste, with the sizes proportional to the amount of the waste produced. Waste generators who do not have facilities to process biodegradable waste need to enter into contracts with private agencies involved in waste processing, with the waste generators bearing the cost for processing.

Checks

The local body’s health wing should carry out checks in establishments to ensure that they have the necessary processing facilities. Notices have to be issued to establishments which lack processing facilities to set up the same within 14 days, failing which their licences have to be cancelled.

