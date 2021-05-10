Low pressure area likely over Arabian Sea around May 14

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

10 May 2021 17:55 IST

Rainfall is expected to continue in Kerala in the days ahead

With the southwest monsoon season just weeks away, the Arabian Sea region appears to be switching to the turbulent mode.

A low pressure area is likely to take shape over the southeast parts of the sea and the adjoining Indian Ocean region around May 14, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

It is likely to become more marked over the subsequent 48 hours. The likely formation of the low pressure area is due to a cyclonic circulation extending up to 3.1 km above mean sea level which lies over the equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining southern parts of the Arabian Sea.

IMD, in a 5 p.m. weather advisory on Monday, said it was closely monitoring the development in the sea region. Such systems may be treated as an indication of the approach of the SW monsoon season, K. Santhosh, director, IMD Meteorological Centre, Thiruvananthapuram, said.

The weather agency has also warned of rough seas. Given the possibility of squally weather with wind speeds touching 40-50 kmph, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the southwest and southeast parts of the Arabian Sea and the Maldives region till Friday, as per the latest update.

Rainfall is expected to continue in Kerala in the days ahead. The IMD has put Idukki district on yellow alert on Tuesday and Wednesday and Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, given the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall (6.4 cm to 11.5 cm in a 24 hour-period).

Kerala had recorded normal southwest monsoon rainfall in 2020. This year, the State has received 28% excess rainfall during the summer months.