Lok Sabha polls: postal vote for polling officials

April 13, 2024 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Officials on polling duty can apply for the postal vote facility, Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala, Sanjay Kaul has said.

The officials can submit their application to the Returning Officer concerned seven days prior to the election using Form 12. Officials appointed for election duty in the constituency where they are in the voter list can submit their application using Form 12A up to four days before the election. The Returning Officers will provide the applicant with an Election Duty Certificate in Form 12B.

