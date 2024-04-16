ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha polls | Over 1 lakh unauthorised campaign materials removed in Kerala’s Kozhikode district

April 16, 2024 11:43 am | Updated 11:43 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 1,17,122 unauthorised banners, decorations and posters were removed from various parts of Kozhikode district in Kerala so far since the Lok Sabha polls were announced. These include 1,13,281 from public places and 3,841 from private properties. The anti-defacement squad, flying squad and static surveillance squad worked together for the drive.

Meanwhile, as many as 16,333 complaints were filed against unauthorised banners through the cVIGIL mobile application, of which 16,282 have been resolved. As many as 16,083 complaints were resolved within 100 minutes since they were filed.

