Logos of international paragliding, surfing competitions unveiled

March 04, 2024 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The logos of the International Paragliding Competition and International Surfing Festival scheduled to be held in Kerala for this month were unveiled on Monday, firming up the state’s standing as a top adventure tourism destination. The ‘International Paragliding Competition 2024’, the first in the series of four adventure tourism events this year, will be held from March 14 to 17 at Wagamon, Idukki. The International Surfing Festival at Varkala from March 29 to 31 will be the first national surfing championship this year.

These are among four international events this year aimed at firmly putting the state on the global adventure tourism map. The International Mountain Terrain Biking Championship (MTB Kerala 2024) and the Malabar River Festival are the other two events in the series. The ‘International Paragliding Competition 2024’, the first in the series of events this year, has been planned as the largest aero sports adventure festival where more than 100 nationally and internationally renowned paragliders will participate.

More than 15 countries have expressed interest in participating in the festival. Also, many paragliding international champions and world-famous riders will be part of the event. The four-day fest will feature contestants from France, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, Australia, the US, the UK, Nepal and the Indian states of Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Sikkim, Goa, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand and Arunachal Pradesh. Paragliding competitions will be held in mini XC, spot landing at top landing spot, mini acrobatics show, hike and fly, ground handling and thermaling.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event will be organised jointly by the Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society (KATPS) under the Department of Tourism and the Idukki District Tourism Promotion Council with the technical support of the Paragliding Association of India. The International Surfing Festival at Varkala from March 29 to 31 will be the first national surfing championship this year. Surfing athletes from India’s east and west coastal cities will compete in various categories. The event is expected to make Kerala the premier surfing destination in India and promote the sport of surfing in the country.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.