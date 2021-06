Lockdown relaxations in Idukki local bodies

Idukki

16 June 2021 22:17 IST

16 grama panchayats in A category

There are 16 grama panchayats in the district classified in the A category for allowing relaxation in lockdown from Thursday.

They are Udumbanchola, Munnar, Vathikudy, Karimannur, Pampadumpara, Vattavada, Santhanpara, Karinkunnam, Kamakshi, Rajakumari, Karunapuram, Rajakkadu, Mariyapuram, Konnathadi, Erattayar, and Edamalakkudy.

Advertising

Advertising

The B category included the two municipal areas of Thodupuzha and Kattappana in addition to the grama panchayats of Vandanmedu, Elappara, Peerumade, Chakkupallom, Manakkad, Kokkayar, Nedumkandam, Arakkulam, Pallivasal, Udumbannur, Alakkode, Ayyappancoil, Muttom, Bisonvalley, Kumali, Chinnakanal,Vannapuram, Velliyamattom, Mankulam,Vazhathoppe, Kumaramangalam, Kanchiyar, Peruvanthanam,Vellathooval, Kudayathur, Kodikulam, Upputhara, Marayur, Senapathi, Vandiperiyar, Kanthallur, Devikulam,Adimaly, Purappuzha, and Kanjikuzhi..

C category

Edavetty is the only local body in the C category and there are none in the D category, said an official release.