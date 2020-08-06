Lockdown in coastal areas till August 16

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

06 August 2020

The district administration has decided to continue total lockdown in the coastal area until August 16 midnight.

In the order issued by the District Disaster Management Authority, District Collector Navjot Khosa pointed out that the continuation of the existing curbs was necessary in view of the community spread of COVID-19 from Edava in north to Pozhiyoor in south.

The coastal region has been divided into three zones, viz., from Edava to Perumathura, Perumathura to Vizhinjam and from Vizhinjam to Pozhiyoor.

The Thiruvananthapuram district authorities have permitted fishing and allied activities from August 10 onwards in Vizhinjam harbour only.

To be reviewed

The relaxation will be reviewed after a week, the oreder said

The order said all scheduled banks have been permitted to function on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays with usual working hours with 50% staff.