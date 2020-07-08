Local spread in Kerala widens with 107 cases

Thiruvananthapuram

08 July 2020 23:25 IST

For third day, Andhra Pradesh adds over 1,000 cases to tally, records 12 deaths; Karnataka has biggest spike of 2,062 cases

Kerala’s cumulative burden of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases crossed the 6,000 mark with 301 cases reported on Wednesday. The State’s case tally now stands at 6,195 cases, a jump of 1,000 cases over the last few days.

In the past one week, there was a big increase in local transmission of cases. On Wednesday, local transmission accounted for 107 cases, with imported cases put at 194. Moreover, 60 out of 107 “contact” cases or cases in the community were reported in the capital district, where COVID-19 was spreading among the fisherfolk in coastal Poonthura.

Thiruvananthapuram also accounted for the maximum number of new cases reported at 64, of which 60 were traced to contact with asymptomatic infective persons. A chunk of these cases were in Poonthura and the neighbouring coastal villages, densely populated by fisherfolk.

While it was speculated that in Poonthura it could be an isolated event of mass spread, public health experts felt that the situation would be no different across the entire coastal line of the State and that only intensive testing in the local community would reveal the full extent of disease transmission.

Those who contracted cases from the community included three health-care workers, nine jawans of the BSF in Thrissur; a CISF jawan, a member of the Defence Security Corps in Kannur and three personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police.

The number of persons currently under quarantine and surveillance was 1,85,546, of whom 3,137 with mild COVID-like symptoms were in hospitals.

Malappuram, with 389 patients, had the maximum number of patients currently undergoing treatment in hospitals followed by Kannur (324) and Thiruvananthapuram (238).

Continuing to witness over 1,000 fresh COVID-19 cases for the third consecutive day, Andhra Pradesh reported 1,062 fresh infections, taking the tally to 22,259 during the past 24 hours. Also, 12 new deaths were reported and the death toll mounted to 264.

The number of recoveries overtook active cases with the discharge of 1,356 patients in the past day. The number of discharges in a day was also more than the number of new cases. The total number of active cases was 10,894 and recovered cases at 11,101 putting the recovery rate at 50%.

Three new deaths occurred in Kurnool where the toll went up to 88. Anantapur, Krishna and West Godavari witnessed two deaths each and Chittoor, Guntur and Visakhapatnam one death each.

Karnataka reported a biggest single day spike of 2,062 new COVID-19 cases and a record 54 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 28,877 and the death toll to 474, the health department said. The day also saw 778 patients getting discharged after recovery. The overall mortality rate is at 1.19%. State Medical Education K Sudhakar said the managements of private hospitals have agreed to provide 3,500 beds for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

