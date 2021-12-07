Local body ward bypolls log 75.06% voter turnout

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

07 December 2021 21:30 IST

Byelections held in 32 local body wards

Byelections held in 32 local body wards on Tuesday registered a voter turnout of 75.06%, the State Election Commission has said.

The polling, which opened at 7 a.m. and closed at 6 p.m., progressed peacefully and was held in line with the COVID-19 norms, the commission said.

The counting of votes will begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday across various centres. Results will be uploaded on lsgelection.kerala.gov.in and the ‘Trend’ portal of the commission.

A little over 2.82 lakh voters, including two transgender electors, had figured in the electoral rolls of the 32 wards spread over 12 districts.

The wards and polling percentages are as follows:

Corporation wards: Vettucaud in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation (57.65%), Gandhi Nagar in Kochi Corporation (68.34%).

District panchayat wards: Aroor in Alappuzha (60.93%), Sreekrishnapuram in Palakkad (63.37%), and Nanmanda in Kozhikode (62.54%).

Municipality wards: Ozhinjavalappu in Kanhangad (80.74%), Chalampadam in Irinjalakuda (75.2%) and Edapallychira in Piravom (85.62%).

Block panchayat wards: Edacode in Chirayinkeezhu (62.18%), Pothencode ward in Pothencode (60.12%), Azheecode in Mathilakam (66.24%), and Chungamannam in Kuzhalmannam (65.63%).

The by-elections were also held to 20 grama panchayat wards: Ponnamchundu in Vithura panchayat (72.7%), Sathyamangalam in Chithara panchayat (77.02%), Naduvilakkara in Thevalakkara (76.58%) , Kalarippadi in Kanakkari (72.85%), Manjoor central in Manjoor (73.79%), Kurissumpadi in Rajakkad (81.46%), Vadakke Idaliparakkudi in Edamalakkudi (69.69%), Light House in Kadappuram (75.31%), Thottumpalla in Tharoor (79.64%), Moongilmada in Eruthempathy (94.73%), Ariyakkode in Erumayoor (81.2%), Karikkidakachal in Ongallur (81.98%), Cheenikkal in Pookotoor (75.54%), Chalappuram in Kalady (80.57%), Kandamangalam in Thiruvali (77.66%), Vezhakkode in Ooorngattiri (92.31%), Kachinikkadu West in Makkaraparambu (87.19%), Kumbara in Koodaranji (87.21%), Valliyoth in Unnikulam (83.99%), Kokkamullu in Eruveshi (72%).