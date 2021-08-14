Local bodies to tackle unemployment: Minister

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

14 August 2021 18:28 IST

‘People’s Plan campaign strengthened decentralised democracy in State’

The second phase of the People’s Plan Campaign (Janakeeyasoothranam) will take forward the lessons from its implementation in the first 25 years, Minister for Local Self-Governments M.V.Govindan has said.

Addressing a press conference here on the year-long celebrations to mark the silver jubilee celebrations of the movement, he said that it strengthened decentralised democracy in the State.

Mr.Govindan said that one of the major aims of the local bodies in the coming years would be to tackle joblessness. For this, they have to shift focus towards job creation, with specific targets for the local bodies. Another plan is to attract the young generation to Kudumbashree by promoting entrepreneurial ideas from young women.

To promote sports at the local level, panchayat-level sports councils will be set up. At least one good playing ground will be ensured in every panchayat.

“If decentralisation of powers has to become complete, the Union government should be sharing some of its powers to the State government and the State should pass on some of it to the local governments. However, the Union government is not only refusing to share some of its powers, a shift is being brought about in the federal system. Even powers under the State list are being shifted to the concurrent or central list. In Kerala on the other hand, the State has empowered the local bodies,” he said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will on August 17 inaugurate the one year-long silver jubilee celebrations of the People’s Plan campaign, at a function to be held in the capital.

Former Ministers, planning board members, political leaders, personalities from the fields of arts, literature, culture and journalism will take part in the event. All people’s representatives and officials who have been part of the People’s Plan over the past 25 years will take part in events at the local level. International-level and national-level seminars on the People’s Plan programme will also be held during the year-long celebrations.

Mr.Govindan dismissed allegations that the Indian National League (INL), a constituent party of the Left Democratic Front, has been kept away from the 25th anniversary celebrations.