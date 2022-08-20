Local bodies to function on Sunday

Local bodies to function on SundayTHIRUVANANTHAPURAM
The local bodies in the State will function on Sunday as part of the pending file disposal drive, Minister for Local Self-Governments M.V. Govindan has said.
Other regular services to the public will not be available during the day. The local bodies had similarly worked on a holiday on July 3, when 34,995 pending files were disposed of. The department has fixed September 18 too as a working day for the same purpose.
