Local bodies to function on Sunday

Staff Reporter THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
August 20, 2022 19:35 IST

The local bodies in the State will function on Sunday as part of the pending file disposal drive, Minister for Local Self-Governments M.V. Govindan has said.

Other regular services to the public will not be available during the day. The local bodies had similarly worked on a holiday on July 3, when 34,995 pending files were disposed of. The department has fixed September 18 too as a working day for the same purpose. 

