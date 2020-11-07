LDF announces candidates for Kannur panchayat

KANNUR

07 November 2020 00:31 IST

CPI(M) to contest in 15 constituencies

The LDF on Friday announced its candidates for all the 24 constituencies of the district panchayat.

District convener K.P. Sahadevan said that the LDF was fielding candidates who were prominent in the political and social arenas. After the division of seats, the candidates were decided by the respective parties in the constituencies allotted to them.

Karayi Rajan, who is accused in the Fazal murder case, who contested from Patyam division last time and was a member of the district panchayat, has been excluded from the list. Rajan was made the president of the district panchayat but he resigned after the High Court did not lift the ban on him from entering the district.

The CPI(M) candidates include M. Raghavan (Karvellur), Binoy Kurian (Thillankeri), U.P. Sobha (Patyam), E. Vijayan (Panniyannur), Muhammad Afzal (Kathirur), Konki Raveendran (Pinarayi), Kallat Chandran (Vengadu), K.V. Biju (Chembilode), N.V. Sreejini (Mayyil), T. Sarala (Azhikode), P. Divya (Kalyassery), Kunhaisu Puthalath (Cherukunnu), C.P. Shiju (Kunjimangalam), K.K. Ratnakumari (Pariyaram), T. Thampan (Kadannapally).

Joy Konnakal (Kerala Congress - M) from Alakkode, Neetumol Varghese (Congress-S) from Naduvil, K Sajan (Janata Dal-S) from Payyavoor, K.P. Shimmy (CPI) from Ullikkal, Sheena John (NCP) from Peravoor, V. Geetha (CPI) from Kolayad, Usha Ryroth (LJD) from Kolavallur, V.K. Sureshbabu (CPI) from Koodali and Dr. K Sherin Khader (INL) from Kolachery will contest for the LDF.

The district committee meeting approved the list of candidates. The meeting was chaired by K.P. Mohanan. Convenor K.P. Sahadevan welcomed the gathering. CPI(M) district secretary M.V. Jayarajan explained the election activities.

Mr. Jayarajan said that LDF selection committee formation meetings would be held in all district and block constituencies, grama panchayat, municipal, corporation and at the respective ward levels within 15 days. Candidates would organise up to 20 initial activities that would include meeting individuals and institutions.

COVID protocol

Between 15 and 20 LDF squads of two activists each would conduct home visits. All election activities would follow the COVID-19 protocol. The seat allotment has been completed in 71 panchayats, 11 block panchayats, 8 municipalities and Kannur Corporation. The LDF will announce the candidates of other local bodies in the coming days.