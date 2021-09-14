Land deeds for all in Wayanad in 5 years: Riyas

KALPETTA

14 September 2021 23:08 IST

Minister inaugurates district level ‘pattaya mela’ at Kalpetta

P.A. Mohamed Riyas, Minister for Public Works, has said that land deeds for all deserving families in the district would be issued in five years.

Speaking after inaugurating the district level “pattaya mela” through video conferencing, Mr. Riyas said that the government had adopted steps to provide land deeds to 2,500 people in the district in five years.

The function was part of the pattaya melas conducted across the State on the day.

“A piece of own land is the dream of all people” , Mr. Riyas said, adding that when a person got the deed for his land, it would help him to live with pride in society .

The programme was held in connection with the 100-day action plan of the State government.

As many as 406 title deeds, including 292 land tribunal pattayams, five land assignment pattayams,15 Devaswom pattayams, 41 possession certificates as per the Forest Rights Act and 53 possession certificates under the land bank scheme of the State government, were handed over on the occasion adhering to the COVID-19 protocol.

T. Siddique, MLA, presided over the function.

District Collector M. Geetha delivered the keynote address. O.R. Kelu and I.C. Balakrishnan, MLAs, inaugurated the taluk level pattaya melas at Mananthavady and Sulthan Bathery respectively.