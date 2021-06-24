Land acquisition by December: Minister

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

24 June 2021 19:33 IST

Takeover of 2,220 acres of land for Kochi-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor

The land acquisition for the Kochi-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor will be completed in December, it was decided at a meeting called by Industries Minister P. Rajeeve on Thursday.

The State government is responsible for acquiring the land for the project. The procedures for taking over 2,220 acres of land identified in Palakkad and Ernakulam districts will be completed and the land will be transferred to the Kerala Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (KICDC), the special purpose vehicle (SPV) for the project.

The government needs to acquire 312 acres at Kannambra, 600 at Puthussery central, 558 acres at Puthussery east, and 250 acres at Ozhalapathy. Steps for land acquisition were progressing at a brisk pace, Palakkad District Collector Mrunmayi Joshi told the meeting. The State government had sanctioned ₹346 crore to Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (Kinfra) for acquiring the land in Palakkad district.

Public hearing

The public hearing in connection with the land acquisition for the Global Industrial Finance and Trade (GIFT) City at Ayyampuzha, Ernakulam district, will be held on July 8, 9 and 10, Ernakulam District Collector S. Suhas informed the meeting.

Five-hundred acres will be acquired at Ayyampuzha for the GIFT City which is part of the corridor project. The social impact assessment has been completed. The Gift City will be home to service sector industries.

The Kinfra will set up a special web portal for assessing the progress of work on the industrial corridor. Integrated Manufacturing Clusters (IMCs) are planned along the corridor which are expected to generate thousands of jobs. The KICDC is based at the Kinfra Park, Kalamassery. K. Elangovan, Principal Secretary, Industries, and Kinfra managing director Santhosh Koshy Thomas were present at the meeting.