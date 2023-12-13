ADVERTISEMENT

Lakshadweep schools to shift to CBSE English medium from Malayalam

December 13, 2023 12:23 pm | Updated 12:23 pm IST - Kavaratti

Beginning academic year 2024-25, all schools under the Department of Education in the Union Territory will admit students under CBSE English medium stream from grade 1

PTI

(image for representational purposes) | Photo Credit: K.K. MUSTAFAH

The Lakshadweep administration has announced a major shift in its education system by deciding to transform all schools under the Department of Education in the Union Territory from Malayalam to CBSE English medium.

The Director of Education in the Union Territory issued an order in this regard on December 12.

"With the aim of elevating the standards of education and aligning with the dynamic educational landscape, the Department of Education, Union Territory of Lakshadweep, has resolved to transition SCERT Kerala Malayalam medium classes to CBSE English medium," the order said.

Beginning from the academic year 2024-25, all schools under the department will exclusively admit students under the CBSE English medium stream from grade 1 onwards, it said.

