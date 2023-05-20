Lack of data, studies hinder efforts to check man-animal conflicts: Zacharia

May 20, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Thrissur

Tackling the man-wild animal conflicts becomes a challenging task in the absence of proper data and conflict mapping, Chief Forest Veterinary Surgeon Arun Zacharia has said.

“Without proper studies and data it is difficult to chalk out mitigation strategies to handle man-animal conflict. We don’t have much research to refer to on the issue,” Dr. Zacharia noted.

Mitigation strategies vary with each animal at different environments and situations, he said.

Finding easy prey

Wild animals stray into human inhabited areas due to various reasons. For instance, we have noticed that many of the tigers that strayed into human inhabited areas in Wayanad were injured. When they are injured it is difficult for them to hunt. The domestic animals become their easy prey.

“Intolerance of people is one of the main reasons for the man-animal conflicts. Man-animal conflicts are not a new issue. But such conflicts come in news only when large-scale crop raiding or human deaths are reported,” he added.

“Degradation and fragmentation of forests often leads to wild animals straying into human inhabited areas. Man should understand that forests are necessary for his own existence. Wildfire, developmental activities near the forests and spread of invasive plant species (example Senna spectabilis in Western Ghats) are taking a toll on our forests, pushing the animals into human inhabited areas.”

While speaking about the increasing incidence of man-elephant conflicts, he noted that not all elephants are in conflict with people. In our experience only eight elephants are creating issues in human inhabited areas of Wayanad .

The wild animals are also under threat due to close contact with humans. Poaching, poisoning and electrocution are taking a toll on the wild animals. Some diseases, such as Tuberculosis, have been identified in wild animals of late.

Methods employed

Unlike other States, trenches and fences are not very effective in the State due to its geographical structure. The Forest department has been trying out alternative methods like honey bee traps, chilly fencing to scare away elephants. Translocation is the last step we undertake when all other methods for tackling man-animal conflicts fail.

Dr. Zacharia was in Thrissur on Friday evening to participate in a seminar on ‘Basic reasons for man-wild animal conflicts’ organised by the Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad in connection with its Diamond jubilee.

Former Dean of Forestry College Dr. K. Vidyasagar, former Forest Assistant Conservator A.O. Sunny, Mannuthy Veterinary College Associate Professor Dr. S. Biju and others spoke.