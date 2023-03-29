ADVERTISEMENT

KVASU to set up translational research centre at Mannuthy for improving livestock

March 29, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - KALPETTA

The facility designed to help faculty members, students conduct research that is relevant to farming community

E.M. Manoj

Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) is preparing to set up a translational research centre on its Mannuthy campus to enhance multidisciplinary research aimed at improving livestock.

The centre has been designed to help faculty members and students conduct research that is relevant to the farming community, Vice-Chancellor M.R. Saseendranath told The Hindu.

The project envisages converging research, industry and regulatory requirements to foster ‘Productisation and commercialiasation’ in livestock and allied sectors, Dr. Saseendranath said. Research activities at the varsity are aimed at enhancing livestock and poultry population in the State, developing effective vaccines and diagnostics, evolving mitigation strategies for dealing with climate change, and developing value-added livestock products, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The centre will be set up at a cost of ₹20 crore through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), and it will have a central facility and specialised facilities established at the periphery, C. Latha, Director of Academics and Research, KVASU, said. Moreover, research in the field of biomedicine is done at the university, she added.

The proposed centre will house facilities such as Omics (study of biomolecules) for translational research, translational biomedical research centre for regenerative medicine and biomaterial development, centre with diagnostic facilities for animal diseases with special emphasis on the ‘One Health’ platform, centre for research and development of vaccines against infectious diseases in livestock, poultry and companion animals, and centre for development and transfer of integrated climate resilient technology prototype, she said.

Besides, peripheral facilities will also be established. They include a centre for value-added meat and egg products, centre for commercialisation of value-added dairy/ethnic foods, technology transfer for start-ups, and small animal experimental facilities, Dr. Latha added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Agriculture

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US