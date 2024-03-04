ADVERTISEMENT

KVASU serves show cause notice on Dean

March 04, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - KALPETTA

Notice served on M.K. Narayanan in connection with the death of Sidharthan J.S.

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) officiating Vice-Chancellor P.C. Saseendran served a show-cause notice on Monday on the Dean of the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Pookode, in connection with the death of a second-year veterinary student of the college.

Dr. Saseendran told The Hindu that he had served the notice on M.K. Narayanan in connection with the death of Sidharthan J.S. The student was found hanging in the hostel’s bathroom on the university campus on February 18.

Earlier Dr. Narayanan denied charges that he had failed to notify Sidharthan’s parents of his death. Speaking to the media, Dr. Narayanan said he had requested his friends to convey the news to the family. He said any reports on the contrary were baseless.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Saseendran said an appropriate decision would be taken only after considering the reply to the show-cause notice.

Meanwhile, the college will remain closed till March 10 due to security reasons.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US