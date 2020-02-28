Kudumbashree to bring products to houses

Thiruvananthapuram

28 February 2020 00:58 IST

1-day initiative to popularise products

Kudumbashree will organise the ‘Veetiloru Kudumbashree Ulpannam’ campaign this year too. The State-level one-day campaign on March 15 is aimed at taking Kudumbashree products to each household in the State.

Women entrepreneurs and Kudumbashree community development societies (CDS) members will take the products, largely those manufactured by microentrepreneurs in the agricultural sector, to the masses to increase their popularity and ensure a steady local market for them.

Increase in sales

By introducing the products to each family on the day, Kudumbashree hopes to find increased acceptance for them and an increase in sales.

Advertising

The members will introduce the products and talk about their availability. The programme is also intended to make the products available at fair rates.

Kudumbashree district mission coordinators, assistant coordinators, district programme managers, block coordinators, and CDS chairpersons will lead the campaign.

The campaign is being held against the backdrop of observance of the 2019-20 financial year as the ‘Year of Livelihood’ by Kudumbashree and International Women’s Day celebrations.

Nano markets

‘She talk,’ a programme in which the best entrepreneurs in each district will be felicitated and an interaction in which they will share their experiences with future entrepreneurs, will be held on March 7.

Entrepreneurs will also be trained in business development.

On March 16, ‘nano markets’ will be set up in supermarkets, shops, and bakeries in each CDS limit to make the Kudumbashree products readily available.